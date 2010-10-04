IB Pairs with CoreMedia on Stations' Management System

Internet Broadcasting (IB) has linked with the web

firm CoreMedia to offer CoreMedia's content management system (CMS) to IB

clients. IB will use the CoreMedia CMS to "drive audience and revenue growth

for newspaper, television, cable and radio companies by creating highly

personalized, contextualized user experiences across multiple channels," it

said in a statement.

The statement also said Hearst TV Senior VP of Digital

Media Roger Keating is acting CEO of IB. Previous chief executive David Lebow

left IB in the spring.

IB is one of a handful of firms offering web

solutions to TV stations, such as Inergize Digital, WorldNow and BroadcastInteractive Media.

The CoreMedia product offers "multi-site

management, dynamic content delivery, customizable editorial interfaces with

in-context WYSIWYG editing, integrated Web analytics and powerful external

application integration," it said in a statement.

"CoreMedia has built the best CMS in the world,

hands down," said Keating. "And no one is better at serving the needs of media

publishers than IB. The combination of these two traditions through the

partnership being announced today is a real game changer. IB's new publishing platform

built around CoreMedia effectively future-proofs IB's clients in this

ever-changing world where content follows users and their friends from the Web

to applications and devices."

Hearst TV is an IB backer, along with McGraw-Hill

Broadcasting and Post-Newsweek