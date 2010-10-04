IB Pairs with CoreMedia on Stations' Management System
Internet Broadcasting (IB) has linked with the web
firm CoreMedia to offer CoreMedia's content management system (CMS) to IB
clients. IB will use the CoreMedia CMS to "drive audience and revenue growth
for newspaper, television, cable and radio companies by creating highly
personalized, contextualized user experiences across multiple channels," it
said in a statement.
The statement also said Hearst TV Senior VP of Digital
Media Roger Keating is acting CEO of IB. Previous chief executive David Lebow
left IB in the spring.
IB is one of a handful of firms offering web
solutions to TV stations, such as Inergize Digital, WorldNow and BroadcastInteractive Media.
The CoreMedia product offers "multi-site
management, dynamic content delivery, customizable editorial interfaces with
in-context WYSIWYG editing, integrated Web analytics and powerful external
application integration," it said in a statement.
"CoreMedia has built the best CMS in the world,
hands down," said Keating. "And no one is better at serving the needs of media
publishers than IB. The combination of these two traditions through the
partnership being announced today is a real game changer. IB's new publishing platform
built around CoreMedia effectively future-proofs IB's clients in this
ever-changing world where content follows users and their friends from the Web
to applications and devices."
Hearst TV is an IB backer, along with McGraw-Hill
Broadcasting and Post-Newsweek
