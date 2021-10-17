IATSE Reaches Agreement With Studios, Averting Hollywood Strike
Pact increase compensation paid by new-media companies.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said it reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, averting a strike that had been called for Monday.
The union said the contract calls for significant increases in compensation to be paid by new media companies at a time when video consumption is shifting to streaming.
The pact also provides for reasonable rest period, meal breaks and raising the bottom of the pay scale to a living wage, according to the union.
“This is a Hollywood ending. Our members stood firm. We are tough and united.” said IATSE International President Matthew Loeb. “We went toe to toe with some of the richest and most powerful entertainment and tech companies in the world, and we have now reached an agreement with the AMPTP that meets our members’ needs.”
The tentative agreement, which still must be ratified by IATSE members.
IATSE’s below-the-line workers include camera operators, grips, prop makers, set dressers, makeup artists, editors, script coordinators, publicists and many other job categories key to producing and film and television.
“Our members will see significant improvements, but our employers also will benefit,” said Mike Miller, VP and Motion Picture Director for IATSE. “This settlement allows pre-production, production and post-production to continue without interruption. Workers should have improved morale and be more alert. Health and safety standards have been upgraded.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
