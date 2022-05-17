IAS Launches Control Panel To Report ROI on Contextual Targeting

Integral Ad Science said it has launched Control Panel, a group of reporting and planning tools that help clients understand the value and return on investment for contextual targeting.

“Using our new Control Panel, advertisers will gain the ability to strategically plan, activate, and optimize their targeting campaigns all within the IAS Signal platform,” said Tom Sharma, chief product officer, IAS. “This is yet another example of our ongoing efforts to empower our customer organizations and clients to confidently lean into our contextual targeting solution while hitting campaign KPIs.”

Some of the new tools include Context Control Segment Catalog, Contextual Segment Reach Calculator, Contextual Targeting Reporting and Contextual Targeting Profiles.

Advertisers can average more than 400 contextual segments from IAS on a pre-bid basis to avoid undesirable content or target towards content that is suitable for their campaigns.

Major DSPs including Adelphic, Adform, Amobee, MediaMath, Xandr, Yahoo, and others have integrated Context Control, making these tools readily available for advertisers wherever they choose to buy.

IAS said that in a recent case study In a recent case study, OMD Turkey was challenged with boosting awareness and driving conversions for its client, Renault, without using third-party audience targeting, all during the busy automotive period of Q4. IAS Context Control Targeting outperformed the competition and resulted in strong improvement in Renault’s KPIs including a 53% increase in click-through rate, 8.4% increase in conversion rate, and 3% improvement in Cost Per Click. ■