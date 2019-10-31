Ian Ziering to Host ‘Food Network Challenge’ Reboot

Food Network is bringing back Food Network Challenge, with Ian Ziering hosting. The series pits the country's top cake makers, bakers and sugar artists against each other in two rounds of themed battles to create edible works of art for a special event and $10,000 grand prize. Food Network is on board for six episodes. The show premieres Dec. 23.

The season premiere celebrates the film A Christmas Story and upcoming episode themes include Back to the Future, Pokémon, Monopoly and TheWizard of Oz.

"Food Network Challenge gives viewers a front row seat to the real-life phenomenon that is the world of elite competitive baking," said Courtney White, Food Network president. "The artists competing range from a 19-year-old cake wunderkind who started competing at age 14 to a seasoned cake maker who has been waiting eight years to come to Challenge for a rematch."

Food Network Challenge ran for six years beginning in 2005, with the last original episode airing in 2011.

Ziering was a cast member on Beverly Hills, 90210 and is on the reboot BH90210.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting the return of Food Network Challenge," said Ziering. "Watching these contestants create edible works of art is so exciting and I can't wait for viewers to see these mind-blowing creations."

Food Network is part of Discovery, Inc.