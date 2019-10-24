Maureen McCormick, Alison Victoria Host ‘White House Christmas 2019’ on HGTV

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch, will join Windy City Rehab star Alison Victoria to co-host White House Christmas 2019 on HGTV. The pair will offer a room-by-room tour of the White House in Washington.

The one-hour special airs in December.

“The White House is the most spectacular home during the holidays,” said McCormick. “Christmas is my favorite time of year so it’s a dream to co-host this HGTV special with Alison. I can’t wait to get a behind-the-scenes look at the massive effort to string the lights, trim the trees and bring holiday cheer to our nation’s capital.”

McCormick also starred in HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation, which saw the Brady cast build the interior of the house shown at the beginning of each episode to match the set where Brady Bunch was shot.

“Hosting White House Christmas for the past two years has been a highlight for me, and now it will be even more amazing with Maureen,” said Victoria. “The sights and sounds of the White House during the holidays are unlike anything you’ve ever seen, and I love that together we’ll get to share it with HGTV viewers.”