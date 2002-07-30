IAG: Viewers remember BK ads

Burger King Brands Inc.'s Men in Black

network-TV ad promoting the fast-food chain's 'Black Stack BBQ Griller' was the

top-rated new ad based on audience recall, according to a just-released survey

by the Intermedia Advertising Group.

IAG's latest survey covered new network ads running from July 8 through 21.

The findings are based on the percentage of TV viewers who can recall within 24

hours the brand of the ad they were exposed to during the normal course of TV

viewing. The scores are then indexed against the mean score for all ads during

the time period.

The 15-second Burger King ad received a recall-index score of 247.

Runner up on the top 10 list was a 30-second ad from KFC featuring a

Bobby Bonds bobblehead doll that promoted KFC's popcorn chicken.

Third on the list was a 7-Eleven Inc. 'Slurp & Gulp' ad, and fourth was a Serta Inc.

mattress ad.

Ranked fifth was a 15-second version of the KFC Barry Bonds ad.

The final five were ads for Dawn soap and two each for

Sears, Roebuck & Co. and LendingTree.com. IAG said

it was the first time LendingTree made the list.