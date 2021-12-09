IAB Tech Lab Ready For Public Comments on OpenRTB 2.6

The IAB Tech Lab said that the latest version of its real-time digital ad buying protocol is ready for public comment.

(Image credit: IAB)

OpenRTB 2.6’ has new features that enable the buying of dynamic and hybrid ad pods, Advertisers can place multiple ad requests in one bid. Dynamic pods create flexibility in timers of the number of breaks in a show and the length of those breaks.

The added flexibility allows media companies to better monetize CTV inventor by making it more like TV and driving higher fill rates.

“As more and more CTV is bought and sold programmatically, it is critical that the industry is able to use a standard, yet flexible protocol,” said Shailley Singh, senior VP, product, IAB Tech Lab. “IAB Tech Lab listened to our members and developed OpenRTB 2.6 to meet this industry need.”

“This is a huge leap forward in how the industry will monetize CTV ad breaks,” added James Wilhite, director of product, Publica. “The IAB Tech Lab has partnered with publishers, demand partners, and technology providers to develop a clear solution for podded requests within OpenRTB 2.6.”■