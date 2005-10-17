Hyundai Gets Name Above Title at AMC

Classic film cable network AMC has signed sponsorship deals with Hyundai for its Movie of the Month franchise, and Acura and Best Buy for its Movies 101 series.

As the title sponsor for Movie of the Month, Hyundai will promote the franchise for a year through 30-seconds spots, tagged tune-ins, billboards, and a customized sponsor logo. The deal, brokered by World Marketing Group, the in-house media arm for Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors America, marks the first time AMC has given an advertiser title sponsorship of one of its franchises.

Movie of the Month presents behind-the-scenes stories and trivia about popular movies. Upcoming movies in the franchise include Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Holiday Inn, and Goonies.

As sponsors of Movies 101, Acura and Best Buy will advertise during the series through tagged tune-ins, commercial adjacencies, units within the show, and billboards.

The recently launched original half-hour talk show features NYU professor Richard Brown interviewing Hollywood celebrities.

AMC, a Rainbow Media Entertainment networks, averaged 1.1 million total viewers in prime during the third quarter, up 27% over last year.

