Hyatt Steps Aside At Current, Rosenthal Named CEO

Mark Rosenthal has been named CEO of Current Media, the parent company of Current TV, the network founded by Joel Hyatt and former Vice President Al Gore.

Hyatt, who had been CEO, is giving up day to day oversight to become vice chairman of the company.

"I believe Current has very significant opportunities to become even more valuable and important," Rosenthal said in a statement. "Under Al and Joel, Current has provided real thought leadership to the media industry. And the business has been built on a solid financial foundation from which I am confident we can grow substantially. The most fun I have ever had in my career has been building cable networks from the early stage of their development. I am delighted to have the opportunity to do that again working with Joel, Al and the rest of the great team at Current."

Rosenthal, who starts his new job July 27, had been on Current's board since it was founded four years ago. He had served as president and COO of MTV Networks for nearly a decade, before becoming chairman and CEO of Interpublic Media, and later joining Spot Runner as vice chairman and president of media platforms.

In his new role, Rosenthal will be charged with expanding Current's domestic and international distribution and footprint.

"Mark Rosenthal has been a vital and valued member of the Current Board since its inception," said Gore in a statement. "Joel and I are thrilled to have him join our senior team to accelerate Current's growth and success. His experience building some of the world's most successful cable television networks, advertising and new media companies is the perfect addition to our team as we open new opportunities for Current's domestic and international expansion."

While Current is available in 60 million households worldwide, it has struggled to gain traction in the U.S., particularly with the intense competition from CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. The network has been in the public eye recently because two of its reporters, Laura Ling and Euna Lee were arrested in North Korea, and were recently sentenced to hard labor for "grave crimes" against the state.