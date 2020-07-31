Huynh, Lundy Take New WarnerMedia Research Posts

WarnerMedia said it expanded its research team by hiring Noelle Huyhn as VP of research for HBO Max and Liz Lundy as VP of content research at WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Huynh, who had been with Facebook Marketing Research, leads a team to design and implement research that addresses brand, content, and market strategies for HBO Max. She will also oversee research for optimizing service offerings that evaluate partnership opportunities and drive subscriber acquisition and retention.

Lundy, who had been with Netflix, will be lead of the Content Research Center of Excellence, responsible for conducting innovative qualitative and quantitative research supporting original content for HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

“Noelle and Liz are excellent additions to our stellar research team,” said Cheryl Idell, executive VP and chief research officer, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “Their extensive expertise and knowledge of the market landscape, especially for SVOD and streaming, are integral to informing our business strategies as we continue to evolve the platform and its offering.”