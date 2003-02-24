Hussein challenges Bush to TV debate
Dan Rather landed the biggest get you can get at the moment: a two-hour
interview with Saddam Hussein in which the Iraqi leader challenged President
Bush to a live, international television and radio debate, along the lines of
the kind of debates Americans see every four years between presidential
candidates.
Rather leaked that juicy tidbit, but not much more, Monday afternoon during
his daily radio report.
A CBS News spokeswoman said it was still unclear if portions of the interview
will be played on tonight's CBS Evening News, but she added, "for sure,"
portions will air on Tuesday morning's The Early Show and Evening News
and Wednesday night's 60 Minutes II at 9 p.m.
Characterizing the debate challenge, White House spokesman Ari Fleischer said
it was "not a serious statement," according to CBS.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.