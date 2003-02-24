Hussein challenges Bush to TV debate

Dan Rather landed the biggest get you can get at the moment: a two-hour

interview with Saddam Hussein in which the Iraqi leader challenged President

Bush to a live, international television and radio debate, along the lines of

the kind of debates Americans see every four years between presidential

candidates.

Rather leaked that juicy tidbit, but not much more, Monday afternoon during

his daily radio report.

A CBS News spokeswoman said it was still unclear if portions of the interview

will be played on tonight's CBS Evening News, but she added, "for sure,"

portions will air on Tuesday morning's The Early Show and Evening News

and Wednesday night's 60 Minutes II at 9 p.m.

Characterizing the debate challenge, White House spokesman Ari Fleischer said

it was "not a serious statement," according to CBS.