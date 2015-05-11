Husband Identified as News Director’s Killer

The estranged husband of Kalee Scolatti, the Missoula news director killed May 6, has been identified as the shooter. Nicholas Scolatti died May 8, two days after fatally shooting Kalee and her friend T.J. (Anthony) Dupras, 46, then turning the gun on himself.

Scolatti was news director at KTMF and KWYB in Montana.

Nicholas and Kalee had been married since 1999 and had three children, but in recent months Kalee told her husband she no longer wanted to be married. Nicholas had moved out.

Dupras had two children.