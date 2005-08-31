Hurricane Scenes Stay in ABC's Invasion

ABC confirmed Wednesday that there are no plans as of now to cancel or to edit the Sept. 21 premiere of Invasion in light of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Early in the first episode of the new ABC drama, a hurricane hits the Florida coast--which leads to the main plotline of the show.

While the footage is brief and relatively tame, it does depict the aftermath of the disaster, including an overturned automobile and a damaged house, images that might be sensitive given the situation in the Gulf Coast region.