Hupfeld Named London Broadcasting VP/CFO

Matthew C. Hupfeld, vice president and chief financial

officer at Newport Television, has been named VP and CFO at London Broadcasting

Company (LBC). He starts July 15.





Newport is completing the $1.1 billion sale of its TV

stations. Prior to his time at Newport, Hupfeld was divisional CFO and VP of

finance at Clear Channel Television.





"We are extremely pleased to add Matt to the management

team at LBC," said London president Terry London. "He has tremendous

experience in the television industry and his expertise will greatly contribute

to our growing company. As a University of Texas graduate and a Texas native,

Matt brings added insight to our Texas-based strategy."





Carl Kornmeyer, LBC's current executive VP and CFO, will

move to a full-time role as VP/COO at LBK Entertainment, LBC's music and video

content group. "Carl is one of the founding partners of LBC and has done

an outstanding job as the CFO," said London. "With the addition of

Matt, Carl will now have an opportunity to concentrate on our growing content

business."





London owns and operates TV stations throughout

Texas.