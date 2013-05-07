Hupfeld Named London Broadcasting VP/CFO
Matthew C. Hupfeld, vice president and chief financial
officer at Newport Television, has been named VP and CFO at London Broadcasting
Company (LBC). He starts July 15.
Newport is completing the $1.1 billion sale of its TV
stations. Prior to his time at Newport, Hupfeld was divisional CFO and VP of
finance at Clear Channel Television.
"We are extremely pleased to add Matt to the management
team at LBC," said London president Terry London. "He has tremendous
experience in the television industry and his expertise will greatly contribute
to our growing company. As a University of Texas graduate and a Texas native,
Matt brings added insight to our Texas-based strategy."
Carl Kornmeyer, LBC's current executive VP and CFO, will
move to a full-time role as VP/COO at LBK Entertainment, LBC's music and video
content group. "Carl is one of the founding partners of LBC and has done
an outstanding job as the CFO," said London. "With the addition of
Matt, Carl will now have an opportunity to concentrate on our growing content
business."
London owns and operates TV stations throughout
Texas.
