Humbard departing Discovery Digital

Charley Humbard, senior vice president and GM of Discovery Digital Networks, resigned Wednesday to pursue business ventures in interactive video games.

Humbard, who joined Discovery in 1993, headed Discovery's six digital networks for the last three years. He became fascinated with electronic gaming after working on a videogame program The Electric Playground for Discovery Science, and wants to explore the business further, according to a Discovery spokeswoman.

Humbard will remain with the company until late September. The head of Discovery's content group John Ford is initiating a search for Humbard's replacement.

- Allison Romano