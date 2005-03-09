Humanitas Submissions Due

TV writers take note. The deadline is April 1 for submissions for the Humanitas prizes for TV and film.

There is no fee and no limit to the scripts that can be submitted, though it must have been televised between April 2, 2004 and April 1, 2005.

The prizes were established in 1974 by Father Bud Kieser, an L.A. priest and producer of the TV series, Insight. Initially it was bankrolled by a three-year grant from the Lily Foundatioin, but has since been funded by a consortium of studios, the major networks, and individuals.

The prizes are to "sustain writers in their humanizing task," which is roughly defined as those who best "use their immense power in a humanistic way, to enrich as well as entertain their viewers."



On a more mercenary note, here are the earthly rewards for striving for that lofty ideal.

Prime Time Network, Syndicated, Cable or PBS Teleplay:

$25,000 (ninety minutes)

$15,000 (sixty minutes)

$10,000 (thirty minutes)

Children's Teleplay

$10,000 (live action)

$10,000 (animation)

Winner will be announced June 29 inLos Angeles. Past winners have included David E. Kelley, The Practice; St4ephen Bochco, NYPD Blue; and Alan Alda for M*A*S*H*.

