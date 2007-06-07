Humanitas Finalists Named

The Humanitas Prize has named 28 finalists, all TV or movie writers who will compete for $145,000 in prize money for work that "honestly explores the complexities of the human experience and sheds light on the positive values of life."



As has become something of a pattern, the low-rated NBC has rated high with prize judges, drawing the most network nods with three for writers on ER, West Wing and Scrubs. Writers for HBO, Disney Channel, PBS and Fox shows claimed two nominations apiece, including a "positive values" nod for the often cynical-seeming House (House vs. God by Doris Egan).



The awards, which were started by Father Ellwood (Bud) Keiser to accentuate the positive and uplifting, will be given out June 26 in Los Angeles.



Larry Gelbart has already been named as the 2007 Kieser winner, and the David & Lynn Angell Fellowship in Comedy Writing will go to Jonny Mais, University of Southern California, for his spec script for Weeds, Pot Chocolate.



The award is named for producer David Angell (Cheers, Wings, Frasier) and his wife, Lynn, an educator and librarian, who were among those killed in the Sept. 11 hijackings.