Hulu Taps New Head of Distribution

Hulu has named Tim Connolly its new head of distribution, the company announced Monday. The hire follows the departure in January of VP of marketing and distribution Eric Yellin, who left to join social-messaging startup Whisper.

Connolly comes to Hulu from the Walt Disney Company, where he served for seven years as VP of digital video distribution and new product development. Prior stints include Ericsson.

“Finding ways to penetrate new distribution channels is key to our future growth,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins wrote in a post on the company’s blog. “Tim’s wealth of experience and passion for Hulu will be instrumental as we continue to grow our subscriber base and roll out Hulu Plus across even more devices and with more distribution partners."

Connolly’s hire continues a string of recent additions to Hulu’s executive ranks. In February, the company named Tian Lim its new CTO and Peter Naylor senior VP of sales.