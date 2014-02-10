Hulu Taps Naylor to Head Sales

Hulu has named Peter Naylor senior VP of sales, the company announced Monday.

He was most recently executive VP of ad sales for NBC News Digital.

Naylor has been in advertising sales for more than 25 years, with stints at Terra Lycos, Wired Digital Interactive, Vanity Fair, Spin magazine and radio stations WSSH in Boston and WSRO in Marlboro, Mass. He has served as a member of the board of directors of the Interactive Advertising Bureau for more than 10 years.