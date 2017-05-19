Hulu Sets ‘East Los High’ Finale For Fall

East Los High, which has had four seasons on Hulu, will end with a 60-minute episode finale in the fall. The finale is called East Los High: Finale Event.

East Los High was created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal and comes from Wise Entertainment.

The show’s characters, high school students since the show debuted in 2013, are ready to leave school behind. The cast includes Vannessa Vasquez, Danielle Vega, Alexandra Rodriguez and Gabriel Chavarria.



The finale will be directed by Katie Elmore Mota and Carlos Reza and will be written by Bedoya, Luisa Leschin and Cris Franco. Katie Elmore Mota and Mauricio Mota of Wise Entertainment will executive produce along with executive producer Bedoya.