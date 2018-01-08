Hulu Renews ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ and ‘Future Man’

Hulu has renewed drama Marvel’s Runaways and comedy Future Man, with both shows getting second season orders of 13 episodes.



Marvel and ABC Signature Studios produce Marvel’s Runaways. It is the story of six diverse teens who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe—their parents. The season one finale runs Jan. 9.



Future Man comes from Sony Pictures Television. Josh Hutcherson stars as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day and gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.



Related: ‘Animaniacs’ Making Comeback With New Episodes on Hulu



Future Man is created and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are executive producers, as are Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin.



The sci fi-flavored comedy, which debuted Nov. 14,is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions and Turkeyfoot Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.