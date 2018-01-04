‘Animaniacs’ Making Comeback With New Episodes on Hulu

Hulu said it made a two-season straight to series deal with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Warner Bros. to create a new version of the cartoon franchise Animaniacs.



Hulu and Warner Bros. also agreed to bring the 99 episodes of the original Animaniacs, as well as Pinky and the Brain, Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, and the complete Tiny Toon Adventures collection to the streaming service, effective immediately.



“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP of Content, Hulu. “Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the #1 streaming destination for premium animated content.”



The new Animaniacs are set to premiere on Hulu in 2020.



Spielberg will return as executive producer of the series, with with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers.



Hulu says this is the first Hulu Original made for families.

“I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu,” said Spielberg. “Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal.”



The original Animaniacs made its television debut in 1993.



Animaniacs features the wacky world, Yakko and Wakko and their sister Dot. They escape from the water tower on the Warner Bros. studio lot and cause chaos and comic confusion. Pinky and the Brain will appear in each episode as well.



"Yakko, Wakko and Dot have been waiting impatiently inside the water tower, and now their hilarious brand of animated chaos will be unleashed — again! We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Amblin and Hulu for new episodes of Animaniacs, filled with endless laughs — and ongoing plots for world domination by Pinky and the Brain,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series. “Parents who grew up with the cartoon now have new episodes to share with their own families.”