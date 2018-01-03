Hulu Names DeTraglia as New Head of Research

Hulu named Julie DeTraglia as head of research, a new position as the streaming video company centralizes its research and insights under a single executive for the first time.

DeTraglia, who had been head of ad sales research, will oversee research for ad sales, consumer marketing and user experience and she will advise Hulu’s senior execs on sales strategy, consumer insights, consumer acquisition and product design.

She will report to CMO Kelly Campbell.

Before joining Hulu, DeTraglia spent 15 year at NBCUniversal, where she was most recently senior VP of digital research.