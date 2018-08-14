Hulu Renews Limited Series ‘Castle Rock’ for Season Two

Hulu said it has renewed its limited series Castle Rock for a second season.

Castle Rock, based on an original Stephen King story, is produced by Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The sixth episode of the series will premiere on Hulu Aug. 15. When it premiered, Castle Rock set new highs for a Hulu original in terms of consumption and reach, the streaming services said. It also has among the highest view-through rates for a Hulu Original in both its first and second week.

The series also gave a boost to Hulu’s earlier Stephen King-based series, 11.22.63, which debuted on Feb. 15, 2016. King fans are rediscovering the show, Hulu said.

Castle Rock was developed for television by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. They serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Mark Lafferty, Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer and Stephen King.