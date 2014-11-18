Hulu Orders Comedy ‘Difficult People’

Hulu has given a series order to half-hour comedy Difficult People.

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, the series stars Billy Eichner of Billy on the Street and Julie Klausner as friends living in New York. The pilot was written by Klausner, who serves as executive producer with Amy Poehler and Dave Becky.

“Amy Poehler, Billy Eichner, and Julie Klausner are a dream team of comedic possibilities,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content, Hulu. “We look forward to bringing this hilarious view of the world to Hulu with our partners at Universal Cable Productions.”

Difficult People is the third original scripted series ordered by Hulu in as many months, following J.J. Abrams-produced drama 11/22/63 in September and Jason Reitman-produced comedy Casual in October.