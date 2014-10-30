Hulu Snags Jason Reitman Comedy

Hulu continues its march to challenge Netflix and Amazon, handing out a straight-to-series order for Jason Reitman comedy Casual.

Casual will debut 10 episodes sometime next year.

The series, Reitman’s first foray into television, revolves around a dysfunctional family with a bachelor brother and his recently divorced sister. The series centers on the two as they coach each other through the world of dating while raising a teenager.

“I've long looked for the right first step into episodic storytelling,” said Reitman. “In [series writer] Zander Lehmann, I have found the perfect collaborator. His writing is hilarious and provocative.”

Reitman will executive produce the series and direct the pilot. Casual is produced by Lionsgate Television, which also has comedy Deadbeat on the service.

Last month, Hulu ordered JFK-assassination miniseries 11/22/63 from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, based on Stephen King’s novel.