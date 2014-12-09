Hulu Makes Programming Deal With Discovery

Discovery Communications, which has been very deliberate about making its programming available for streaming, said it has signed an agreement with Hulu that gives the online service's U.S. subscribers access to shows such as Deadliest Catch.

The deal includes series from several Discovery networks including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, Destination America and Discovery en Espanol. The programs will be available online beginning January 2015.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Hulu's offering is as compelling for viewers as it is for programming partners, with a rich, brand-friendly environment to showcase both the strong lineup of Discovery content available on Hulu, as well as our world-class linear TV brands," Rebecca Glashow, senior VP of digital distribution and partnerships for Discovery, said in a statement. "We are delighted with this partnership and the opportunity it affords to connect with new audiences and build viewership for our networks across platforms."

Other Discovery series that will be on Hulu include Mythbusters, The Little Couple, Say Yes to the Dress, Treehouse Masters, How It's Made and Homicide Hunter.

"As we expand our offering of premium content, we look for compelling titles that will appeal to our broad audience," said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content for, Hulu. "This new agreement with Discovery Communications enhances our catalog of high-quality programming in a variety of genres, including some of the most popular unscripted series on television today."