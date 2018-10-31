Hulu Launches Spanish, Lifestyle Network Add Ons

Hulu said it launched new channel add-ons to its Live TV subscribers, one featuring Spanish-language networks, the other film and lifestyle nets.

One, for $4.99 a month, provides Spanish language news and sports programming from ESPN Deportes, NBC Universo, CNN En Español and History Channel En Español.

The other, for $7,99 a month includes Lifetime Movie Network, FYI, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and CNBC World.

As part of a recently completed deal with Discovery, later this year Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Discovery Family, Science and Destination America will be added to the Español and Entertainment add-on packages.

“With these Español and Entertainment add-ons — and our addition of the Starz premium add-on last week— we’re giving Hulu with Live TV subscribers access to even more of the content they care about so that they can build their own personal, complete TV experience all in one place, and at an affordable price,” Hulu said in a blog post.

