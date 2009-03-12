Hulu Launches Social Networking Features

Hulu, which celebrates its one year anniversary out of beta Thursday, is commemorating the event by adding new social networking features.

The NBC Universal/News Corp. joint venture is launching "Hulu Friends," which lets users exchange information with other sites, such as Facebook and Myspace as well as email clients such as Gmail and Yahoo! Hulu users will be able to see what videos that their friends are watching on the site, and recommend new ones.

The site also released metrics highlighting its growth since launch. Among the data: Hulu has quadrupled the number of unique visitors since ComScore's VideoMetrix service started measuring the site last May. The number of advertisers on the site have hit 200, up from 30 at launch. Meanwhile, the number of content providers has jumped from 50 to over 130.