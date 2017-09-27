Hulu Lands Former Seeso Series 'There's Johnny'

There's Johnny, a comedy that was pegged to be on the digital channel Seeso, has ended up at Hulu. The deal was part of a larger pact between NBCUniversal and Hulu that sees 30 Rock start up on the streaming service Oct. 1.



Parenthood lands on Hulu in early 2018. U.K. series Made in Chelsea will be on Hulu later this year. The first 10 seasons of Syfy's Face Off arrive in early 2018.



Part of NBCUniversal, Seeso launched in January 2016. It announced in August that it was shutting down at the end of 2017.



There's Johnny has Tony Danza in the cast. The show is set behind the scenes at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1972.

Hulu did not say when it would premiere.



There's Johnny creator Paul Reiser, star on Amazon series Red Oaks, told B&C the show is about a country kid who ends up at The Tonight Show, a straight-laced guy navigating the sex, drugs and rock 'n roll world of Hollywood in the early '70s. A mix of comedy and heavier stuff, including President Nixon and Vietnam, There's Johnny features clips of Carson on The Tonight Show.



“The fact that it's had this bumpy ride, that it was on a network that folded right after we finished production,” Reiser said, “made it an all the more sweet victory that it's about to launch.”