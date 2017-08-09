Seeso Shutting Down Later This Year

Seeso, NBCUniversal’s comedy-focused SVOD service, will shut down later this year.

Seeso, a service thatlaunched in January 2016 for $3.99 per month, noted that a handful of original programs, includingHarmonQuest, My Brother, My Brother and MeandHidden America With Jonah Ray and The Cyanide, andHappiness Show, will move over to VRV, Ellation’s SVOD aggregation service.

Seeso has not announced subscriber numbers.



