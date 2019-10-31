Hulu Hires Donaton to Oversee Creative Teams

Hulu named Scott Donaton as head of creative, a new position.

Scott Donaton (Image credit: Hulu)

Donaton, who had been chief content and creative officer at media agency Digitas, will oversee teams that create consumer campaigns and in-product assets at the company expands its in-house creative capabilities.

He will also be in charge of designing new creative advertising opportunities including custom content both within and outside traditional commercials.

“Scott Donaton is a visionary whose experience bringing together creative and content practices, coupled with his background in media, makes him the ideal executive for this strategic role at Hulu,” said Kelly Campbell, chief marketing officer at Hulu. “His creative instincts and strategic approach will help unify Hulu’s creative capabilities across all of our consumer and brand touchpoints.”

Donaton will report to Campbell and work with Peter Naylor, senior VP and head of advertising sales.

Before Digitas, Donaton was global chief content officer at UM and head of UM Studios. Earlier, he was at Entertainment Weekly and Advertising Age.