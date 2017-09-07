Hulu and Spotify Offer Streaming Service for Students

Hulu and Spotify have teamed up to offer U.S. college students a $4.99 per month streaming bundle that will give them access to TV shows and music.



The companies said they plan to offer bundles aimed at the broader market in the future.



Spotify Premium for Students with Hulu is available to all qualifying new and existing Spotify student subscribers. It includes Spotify’s premium service and Hulu’s limited commercials plan.



“We are proud to announce Spotify as our newest strategic partner – they’re an iconic brand in music streaming and a proven leader in reaching and engaging young consumers,” said Tim Connolly, senior, head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu. “By bundling our enormous catalogues of content together in a single, highly compelling offer, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy all of the TV and music they love, whenever and wherever they want.”



“In bringing Spotify and Hulu together, we’re now able to offer students – both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify - access to the world’s best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way,” said Alex Norstrom, chief premium business officer at Spotify. “We’re very excited to be partnering with Hulu - a like-minded company which is as focused as we are on delivering the very best in high quality streaming content.”