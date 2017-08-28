Hulu to Add The CW to Live TV Service

Hulu said its new live OTT TV service will gain access to The CW following a new agreement with the CBS Corp.-Warner Bros. Entertainment joint venture.



Hulu said subs of its OTT TV service, launched in beta form in May, will get live feeds of The CW in the “coming months.” That will set the table for Hulu to offer series such asRiverdale, Supernatural, Supergirl,andThe Flash, and new fall series that includeValorandDynasty.



The addition of The CW will add to Hulu’s distribution of live local feeds in select markets from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox.



