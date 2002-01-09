Hughes' DirecWay tops 100K subs
Satellite-broadband service has been slow to market, but Hughes Network
Services said Wednesday that it has more than 100,000 subscribers for its
'DirecWay' offering.
DirecWay is one of direct-broadcast satellite company DirecTV Inc.'s
solutions to satellite broadband, offering customers high-speed Internet service
via satellite.
The service also is available through Internet-service providers EarthLink
Network Inc. and America Online Inc., as well as through DBS providers Pegasus
Communications Corp. and the National Rural Telecommunications
Cooperative.
