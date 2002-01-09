Hughes' DirecWay tops 100K subs

Satellite-broadband service has been slow to market, but Hughes Network

Services said Wednesday that it has more than 100,000 subscribers for its

'DirecWay' offering.

DirecWay is one of direct-broadcast satellite company DirecTV Inc.'s

solutions to satellite broadband, offering customers high-speed Internet service

via satellite.

The service also is available through Internet-service providers EarthLink

Network Inc. and America Online Inc., as well as through DBS providers Pegasus

Communications Corp. and the National Rural Telecommunications

Cooperative.