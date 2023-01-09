Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook Bring Talents to Hulu’s ‘Koala Man’

Koala Man, an Australian animated comedy about a father who combats crime with an alternative identity involving a koala, begins on Hulu January 9. Michael Cusack created the show. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv on Succession, stars alongside Cusack and Demi Lardner. Hugh Jackman and Jemaine Clement provide guest voices.

All of the above are Australian, except Clement, who is from New Zealand.

Koala Man follows middle-aged Kevin and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in Kevin’s town of Dapto. “Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians,” said Hulu. “On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

There are eight episodes.

Cusack, Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit executive produce, along with Michael Cowap for Princess Bento, Dana Tafoya Cameron and Ben Jones for Bento Box Entertainment, Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara and Emma Fitzsimons. Samit and Hernandez are showrunners. ■