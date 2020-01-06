HBO's 'Succession' Wins Golden Globes Award For Best Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong accepts the Golden Globe for best drama series for HBO's "Succession"

HBO's Succession was a surprise winner in the best drama series category at the Golden Globes awards Sunday night.

The sophomore series, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, beat out such favorites as Netflix's The Crown, BBC America's Killing Eve and HBO's Big Little Lies, as well as freshman series The Morning Show from Apple TV+.

Cox also took home the Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series, topping Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Billy Porter (Pose) for the statuette.