Adult Swim Renews ‘Rick and Morty’ for Third Season

Adult Swim announced Wednesday it has greenlit a third season of animated comedy Rick and Morty.

The half-hour series follows a mad scientist and his timid grandson as they travel across the universe.

The second season premiered July 26 with a 121% growth over last season’s premiere among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“It's an honor to see Rick and Morty join the exclusive club of shows with over nineteen episodes,” said cocreator and executive producer Dan Harmon. “It's time to demand that the network allow us to draw the characters going to Hawaii.”

The series is created and executive produced Harmon and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time).