Hugh Jackman Reportedly Hosting Oscars

The Academy Awards are going away from the typical comedian as host strategy and will name Hugh Jackman host of the 81st annual show, according to reports.



The move to use the Australian actor for the Feb. 22 show comes as award shows in general continue to see ratings challenges. This year’s host was Jon Stewart, with Ellen DeGeneres hosting in 2007.



The news was first reported by Nikki Finke’s Deadline Hollywood Daily website.