Huff Heads to WJLA Sept. 7
WJLA-TV Washington said Friday that Gail Huff is joining the
station Sept. 7.
The Allbritton station announced in June that Huff, the former
WCVB-TV Boston reporter and wife of Senator Scott Brown (R-Mass.)--the surprise
winner of Ted Kennedy's seat--would become a part-time special projects
reporter.
Huff will not report on anything political, station spokeswoman
Abby Fenton said at the time of the initial announcement, but will focus on
longer-term, consumer-oriented stories and investigations.
