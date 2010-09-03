Huff Heads to WJLA Sept. 7

WJLA-TV Washington said Friday that Gail Huff is joining the

station Sept. 7.

The Allbritton station announced in June that Huff, the former

WCVB-TV Boston reporter and wife of Senator Scott Brown (R-Mass.)--the surprise

winner of Ted Kennedy's seat--would become a part-time special projects

reporter.

Huff will not report on anything political, station spokeswoman

Abby Fenton said at the time of the initial announcement, but will focus on

longer-term, consumer-oriented stories and investigations.