Hudlin Exiting BET
BET president of entertainment Reginald Hudlin is leaving the company after three years in the position, the network announced Thursday.
In an internal memo to BET employees, CEO Debra Lee said Hudlin is “returning to his entrepreneurial roots as an independent producer.”
