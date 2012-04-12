Hubbard Stations Add Inergize SMS

Hubbard Broadcasting signed on with Inergize Digital to add its SMS text messaging platform to the Hubbard stations' repertoire. The stations licensing Inergize SMS are KSTP-KSTC in the Twin Cities, KSAX-KRWF Alexandria (Minn.), and WHEC Rochester (N.Y.).

"Our viewers depend on receiving breaking news alerts on time, while our sales teams require SMS campaigns they can sell to reach digital revenue budgets," said Cory Kampschroer, digital media director at KSTP. "We are excited at the possibility of generating more revenue through SMS campaigns and Inergize Digital."

Inergize is owned by Newport Television. Its SMS text messaging platform "reaches consumers on virtually any mobile device, offering alerts and interactive campaigns," said the company in a statement.

"Mobile has proven to be one of the most powerful marketing opportunities available and local media companies, including Hubbard Broadcasting, have learned from past experiences that technology, monetization and ease of use are key," said Jason Gould, senior VP and GM at Inergize Digital. "We have several clients generating more than $10,000 per month with SMS campaigns and we are certain that Hubbard Broadcasting will soon join this accomplished group."