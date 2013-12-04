Hubbard Picks CoxReps For National Sales

Hubbard Broadcasting has selected CoxReps as its national sales representation firm. Twin Cities-based Hubbard has 13 stations, including KSTP and KSTC in Minneapolis and WHEC in Rochester.

CoxReps is part of Cox Media Group.

"Cox and Hubbard share many of the same values, traditions and visions for the future in local broadcast television, and we look forward to a successful partnership," said CoxReps President Jim Monahan.

Hubbard had been repped by Petry.