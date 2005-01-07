Hubbard Helps Out

Hubbard Broadcasting Corp.'s NBC affiliate in Rochester, N.Y., WHEC-TV, gave up one hour of prime time Dec. 30 to air a telethon for tsunami aid.

The station preempted back-to-back episodes of Joey, one of NBC's better performing shows, to open 12 phone lines. According to a spokeswoman, the lines were jammed, with some people waiting 40 minutes to get through.

The station kept the phone lines open for an extra hour, then announced on the 11 p.m. news that it had raised over $150,000 for the Red Cross.