Hubbard cans KSTC newscast
Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. has pulled the plug on its 9 p.m. newscast on
Minneapolis station KSTC-TV, and it is reorganizing the news department at its
principle station there, KSTP-TV, leaving 27 people out of work.
There were three reporters among the job reductions, while the rest were
behind-the-scenes staff, some of whom are losing their jobs to technology.
Despite its quality and the resources shared with KSTP-TV, Hubbard
duopoly general manager Ed Piette said, the newscast at KSTC-TV never caught on.
