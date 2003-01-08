Hubbard cans KSTC newscast

Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. has pulled the plug on its 9 p.m. newscast on

Minneapolis station KSTC-TV, and it is reorganizing the news department at its

principle station there, KSTP-TV, leaving 27 people out of work.

There were three reporters among the job reductions, while the rest were

behind-the-scenes staff, some of whom are losing their jobs to technology.

Despite its quality and the resources shared with KSTP-TV, Hubbard

duopoly general manager Ed Piette said, the newscast at KSTC-TV never caught on.