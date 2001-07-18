Hsia named NBC News VP

Lisa Hsia has been named vice president for NBC News, effective immediately, replacing David Corvo in that post.

Corvo was recently named executive producer of Dateline NBC. Hsia will be responsible for a wide range of management duties for the news division, including executive oversight for prime time news programming.

Hsia has been a senior producer for Dateline NBC since 1994, overseeing breaking news and hour-long documentaries. She joined NBC News from ABC News, where she was a producer for Prime Time Live from 1989-92.

Prior to joining ABC News, Hsia was a producer for public television, working on award-winning documentaries, including The Emperor's Eye: Art and Power in Imperial China. She was also the producer and associate producer of two feature films: A Great Wall and Old Enough, both released by Orion Classics.

- Richard Tedesco