HRTS Opts for Friendly Face

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society's (HRTS) announced today that Andy Friendly has been reelected by the board of directors as president of the organization for the 2005-2006 term that begins this month -- marking one of only a handful of times in its 59-year history that a president has been re-elected for a second term.

Others on the short list include the late Brandon Tartikoff, as well as Warren Littlefield and Gary Nardino.

Friendly, a long time television producer and executive, is president of Andy Friendly Productions; a senior consultant for Sucherman Consulting Group; and president of the board of the Friends of the Los Angeles Free Clinic.

Also re-elected by unanimous vote of the HRTS Board for another term were VP Andrea Wong, executive VP of alternative programming, series & late night for ABC Entertainment; secretary Sue Naegle, a partner and department head for United Talent Agency; and Treasurer Chris Silbermann, a partner at the Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency.

New HRTS board members elected to three-year terms by the HRTS membership were Angela Bromstad, president, NBC Universal Television Studio; Jim Griffiths, president, Playboy Entertainment Group; Peter Jankowski, president, Wolf Films, Inc.; and Rich Ross, president, Disney Channel Worldwide.

The HRTS is an entertainment industry networking and information forum, comprised of leading executives from all aspects of the entertainment field. More than 235 companies are represented.

The 2005-2006 HRTS Newsmaker Luncheon season will officially begin on Sept. 27 with a Newsmaker Luncheon featuring Michael Eisner, outgoing Disney CEO, at the Regent Beverly Wilshire.