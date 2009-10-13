HRTS Forms Digital Alliance With Digital Rapids, Limelight Networks

The Hollywood Radio & Television Society is partnering with digital solutions company Digital Rapids and content delivery provider Limelight Networks, to stream the Newsmaker Luncheon series live on the HRTS Web site (www.HRTS.org).

The alliance is part of the HRTS’ digital initiative to create an online space that provides its members with relevant content.

“We’re pleased to work alongside Digital Rapids and Limelight Networks to provide live Internet streaming to all of our members and industry associates that are unable to attend our events,” said HRTS Executive Director Dave Ferrara. “The industry’s transition into the digital space is a key focus for us, and combining our digital efforts with market-leading technologies is an important element.”

Limelight recently streamed live coverage of “The Digital Chiefs: A Special Conversation on the Future of Media in the Digital Age.” Digital Rapids handled encoding the event’s content.