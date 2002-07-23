HRRC supports FCC copy-protection resolution

The Home Recording Rights Coalition, which includes some consumer

manufacturers, praised members of Congress Tuesday for calling on the Federal Communications Commission to

resolve digital copy-protection issues.

"We are pleased that these lawmakers have publicly recognized the important

consumer interest in these FCC proceedings and have underscored the need for

the commission to address the public interest in these issues," said HRRC

chairman Gary Shapiro, who is also president of the Consumer Electronics

Association. "In particular, we welcome the focus on ensuring equipment

functionality and interoperability for all digital-cable systems, given that

more than 70 percent of American households rely on cable for television

reception."

Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.) and Sen. Fritz Hollings

(D-S.C.) have asked the FCC to resolve industry issues around the "broadcast

flag," which would protect digital-TV content from being copied and distributed

over the Internet.

Movie studios, broadcast networks and some consumer-electronics manufacturers

are behind the broadcast-flag notion, while technology companies and other CE

manufacturers are much less enthusiastic about it, saying that it restricts

consumer-copying rights.

The HRRC also urged the FCC to focus on the dispute between the CEA and cable

companies over a license that dictates how open-standards-based set-top boxes

would copy-protect content.