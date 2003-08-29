HP targets photographers

At least that’s Hewlitt-Packard’s plan. The company is trying to attract more

amateur videographers and digital photographers with an August push into

photography and format transfer in a big way -- 100 new products -- including

the digitization of tapes via its HP DVD Movie Writer dc3000. Calling it the

first of its kind in the industry, the company says the machine easily converts

VHS tapes to the digital format.

While that might sound like a potential nightmare for Hollywood, which fears

the widespread digital duplication and dissemination of its intellectual

property, a company spokesman says that the device is targeted to the conversion

of home videos and recognizes the standard imbedded copy-protection watermarks

that prevent it from duplicating copyrighted material.