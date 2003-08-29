HP targets photographers
At least that’s Hewlitt-Packard’s plan. The company is trying to attract more
amateur videographers and digital photographers with an August push into
photography and format transfer in a big way -- 100 new products -- including
the digitization of tapes via its HP DVD Movie Writer dc3000. Calling it the
first of its kind in the industry, the company says the machine easily converts
VHS tapes to the digital format.
While that might sound like a potential nightmare for Hollywood, which fears
the widespread digital duplication and dissemination of its intellectual
property, a company spokesman says that the device is targeted to the conversion
of home videos and recognizes the standard imbedded copy-protection watermarks
that prevent it from duplicating copyrighted material.
